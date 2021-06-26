Covid cases continue to surge in Baja California Sur

Cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Baja California Sur, prompting the reopening of two temporary hospital wards to handle the surge. The temporary hospitals, which the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will set up in covered hospital parking areas, will add 40 beds in La Paz and 30 in Los Cabos.

There are currently 320 people hospitalized for Covid in the state, said Health Minister Víctor Jorge Flores. That includes 195 patients in Los Cabos and 120 in La Paz. The patients have an average age of 45 to 47 years, though two are aged 19 and 20.

Baja California Sur currently has 2,812 active Covid-19 cases, up from 2,272 on Monday.

Given the increase in case numbers, Los Cabos mayor-elect Óscar Leggs has called for more stringent health measures to contain the spread. He suggested the state should declare itself red, or high risk, on the stoplight alert system, which would trigger more health restrictions.

“Fifteen days or so of total isolation could help us a lot,” Leggs said.

Failing that, he asked citizens to voluntarily stay home.

“Stay home. The beaches are open, so what!” he said. “We are not going to contribute to the propagation of the virus and everyone else should do the same.”

At the national level, Covid cases have surged 14% compared to last week, after months on the decline.

There were 5,270 new cases registered on Friday, bringing the accumulated total to 2.49 million. There were 278 deaths, bringing that total to 232,346.

Hospital occupancy across the country is 17% on average, but significantly higher in a some places.

As of Friday, Mexico has administered 42.8 million doses of Covid vaccine.

