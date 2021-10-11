COVID cases down 43% in first 10 days of October

Mexico’s coronavirus situation continues to improve with reported cases down 43% in the first 10 days of October compared to September, while reported COVID-19 deaths declined 24%.

The improvement follows a decline of 38% in case numbers in September and a reduction of 1.3% in deaths.

The Health Ministry reported 59,012 new infections in the first 10 days of the month for a daily average of 5,901, down from 10,394 in September.

An additional 4,581 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the same period for a daily average of 458, down from 606 in the previous month.

Mexico’s accumulated case tally stood at 3.72 million after 2,690 new cases were reported Sunday while the official death toll was 282,086. As of Sunday there were just over 40,000 estimated active cases across the country, a figure that has decreased markedly since peaking well above 100,000 in August.

Hospitalizations of COVID patients have also declined. Federal data shows that no state has an occupancy rate in general care COVID wards above 50% and just two – Baja California and Aguascalientes – have rates above 40%.

For beds with ventilators, two states – Morelos (59%) and Aguascalientes (50%) – have occupancy rates above 50% but no other state exceeds 40%.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell said recently that more than 95% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, a cohort that continues to shrink. The Health Ministry reported Sunday that 74% of the adult population has had at least one shot.

All told, more than 107.1 million doses have been administered since inoculation began last December. At 95%, Mexico City has the highest vaccination rate in the country followed by Querétaro (92%), Quintana Roo (88%) and Sinaloa (86%).

