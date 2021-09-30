Reported coronavirus case numbers declined 38% in September compared to August, while COVID-19 deaths decreased by just 1.3%, official data shows.

The federal Health Ministry reported 311,813 confirmed cases this month, a reduction of 192,345 compared to August, the worst month of the pandemic for new infections.

An average of 10,394 cases was reported during September whereas the daily average in August was 16,263.

Reported COVID-19 deaths in September totaled 18,179, the sixth highest monthly total of the pandemic, a reduction of 241 compared to August.

However, the average daily death toll in September was higher than that in August, which has one extra day. An average of 606 deaths was reported each day this month, a figure 2% higher than the daily average of 594 in August.

Case numbers on Thursday were below this month’s average with 8,828 new infections added to Mexico’s accumulated tally, which currently stands at 3.66 million. The death toll rose to 277,505 with 532 additional fatalities reported.

There are 63,660 estimated active cases, a 2.5% increase compared to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s vaccination program continues to deliver hundreds of thousands of shots per day.

Almost 101.2 million doses have now been administered after more than 670,000 were given Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported. The government expects to have offered at least one shot to all adults by the end of October and is gearing up to inoculate some 1 million adolescents with health conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness.

Federal data shows there are currently 7,276 hospitalized COVID patients, but none of the 32 states has an average occupancy rate above 50% in their hospitals’ COVID wards.

Mexico News Daily