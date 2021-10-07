COVID roundup: 7,697 new cases reported on Wednesday

Mexico’s accumulated coronavirus case tally increased by 7,697 on Wednesday to just under 3.7 million, while the official COVID-19 death toll rose by 713 to 280,607.

There are 47,944 estimated active cases, a 0.8% increase compared to Tuesday.

Mexico City easily has the highest accumulated case tally among the 32 states, having recorded more than 952,000 since the start of the pandemic. México state ranks second with more than 365,000.

No other states have registered more than 200,000 confirmed cases but eight have tallies above 100,000. They are Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí.

Mexico City also has the highest death toll with 51,293 fatalities linked to COVID-19. México state has recorded almost 32,000 COVID-19 deaths, while Jalisco has the third highest death toll with over 16,000 fatalities.

On a per capita basis, Tabasco has the highest number of active cases with about 120 per 100,000 people. Colima and Mexico City rank second and third, respectively, with about 90 each.

In other COVID-19 news:

• There are 5,996 hospitalized COVID patients across Mexico, according to federal data. General care COVID wards are at 70% capacity or higher in 119 hospitals, while 52 have occupancy rates of that level or higher for beds with ventilators.

• Cases are on the rise in Oaxaca and COVID wards in five hospitals are at capacity, state Health Minister Juan Carlos Márquez Heine said Wednesday. The southern state, currently low risk green on the coronavirus stoplight map, reported 325 new cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday. Most new infections were detected in Oaxaca city but there are active cases across 113 municipalities, Márquez said.

• More than 104.5 million vaccine doses have been administered after almost 721,000 shots were given Tuesday. More than 65 million Mexican adults have received at least one shot while more than 45 million are fully vaccinated.

• Three offices within the federal Health Ministry have been shut due to coronavirus outbreaks. Those closed include the offices of Health Minister Jorge Alcocer and Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell. The latter, the government’s coronavirus czar, had his own bout with COVID earlier this year.

Located within Health Ministry headquarters in the Mexico City neighborhood of Juárez, the offices will remain closed until at least October 18.

With reports from Reforma and Milenio