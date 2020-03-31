Disinfection tunnels installed in 3 Nuevo León municipalities

Three Nuevo León municipalities have begun installing inflatable disinfection tunnels in strategic points to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

People who must leave their homes in Escobedo, Allende and Monterrey can use the structures voluntarily and free of charge to protect themselves from the virus and bacteria for up to 12 hours, officials said.

The project was initiated by Escobedo Mayor Clara Flores Carrales, who said that the provisional structures have sprinklers overhead that spray a mist of the protective substance into one’s clothing.

She did not name the substance, but said it was a hypoallergenic material used in hospitals.

As many as 30 people can pass through the tunnel every minute.

Flores had five tunnels installed in Escobedo on Sunday in areas where people can pass through them before entering public transportation facilities and the city’s industrial park. Three more will be installed on Wednesday in strategic, high-traffic areas.

She said that the tunnels were purchased from a company named Water Drop with an investment of 600,000 pesos (US $25,000).

Allende Mayor Patricia Salazar also installed a disinfection tunnel in her city on Monday.

Monterrey Mayor Adrián de la Garza installed a similar tunnel at the Municipal Palace so that all government employees and citizens who enter to carry out official business can pass through it for protection.

Authorities in other states, including Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Chihuahua and Tabasco, have expressed interest in the system.

