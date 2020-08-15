Face masks to become mandatory in Colima, Chihuahua

Using face masks for protection against the coronavirus will be mandatory in Colima and in Chihuahua.

In Colima, children under the age of 2, people who have difficulty breathing and people who are unable to remove their masks unassisted are exempt.

The law also emphasizes that other coronavirus protocols, such as social distancing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, not touching your face, washing hands with soap and water and the use of antibacterial gel remain essential tools in preventing the spread of the virus.

A similar law will go into effect in Chihuahua Sunday.

In Sinaloa, people who enter government offices or use public transportation and do not have a mask will be provided with one free of charge in order to comply with state law.

Health Minister Efrén Encinas Torres said that even as Sinaloa is registering a downward trend in new cases and is at the orange level on the federal government’s coronavirus “stoplight” map, it is not time for Sinaloans to let down their guard.

Feliciano Valle, director of roads and transport, applauded the decision. “Today the mandatory use of face masks is agreed upon, and is without a doubt a very successful decision by the state Health Safety Council, giving us greater possibilities of preventing infections among users,” he said.

Governors in other states are opting to promote mask usage through social media campaigns.

In Nuevo León, Governor Jaime “El Bronco” Rodríguez Calderón challenged Governors Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca of Tamaulipas and Miguel Riquelme Solis of Coahuila to answer his “#Póntelo,” or #Putiton Twitter challenge.

Riquelme than passed the challenge along to Durango Governor José Rosas Aispuro, and García challenged Governors Silviano Aureoles Conejo of Michoacán, Martin Orozco Sandoval of Aguascalientes and Carlos Mendoza Davis of Baja California Sur to put on a mask and post a video.

Source: Milenio (sp), 24 Horas (sp), La Silla Rota (sp), El Heraldo de México (sp)