Foreign residents assured of vaccine eligibility in CDMX

Foreigners who live in Mexico City are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine even if they don’t have an ID card proving residence, a Mexico City government official says.

Eduardo Clark offered the assurance after reports surfaced of foreigners having been rejected for vaccination.

Health officials kicked off a multi-day campaign Wednesday for people over 60 in the Iztacalco, Xochimilco and Tláhuac boroughs. An earlier campaign for seniors in the same age category finished up the week before in Milpa Alta, Cuajimalpa and Magdalena Contreras.

“We want to apologize if there were persons who could not get access to the vaccine. We are now modifying the process, with the aim of verifying documents with the goal of having clarity that people are eligible, not just foreigners but also people who don’t have identification [proving residence in] the neighborhood,” Clark said. “Everyone has the right to a vaccine.”

As of Friday, Mexico’s vaccination information website still tells vaccine candidates that “in order to expedite the process” they should bring evidence of a CURP (a citizen identification number) “if you know it.”

The vaccination site also says evidence of residence in one of the neighborhoods is also required, either government-issued ID or secondary documents that serve as a comprobante de domicilio (proof of address). These are items such as a bank statement or a recent bill from a utility and must be in the name of the candidate for vaccination or in the name of a family member who shares the same surname.

Clark said that foreigners can bring government-issued documents that prove their age and current address. This could be a passport and/or driver’s license, for example. He also suggested bringing a comprobante de domicilio.

“Present whatever you can to allow us to identify that you are a resident of one of the neighborhoods,” Clark said.

He did not specifically address the issue of the CURP, a requirement that has been called into question after some Mexican-born seniors proved not to have one because they never registered for it when the nationwide identification system was introduced in 1996.

Expats who registered on the vaccination website should also supply documentation showing who they are and where they live. More proof in Mexico for anything is generally better than less.

Vaccinations in Iztacalco, Xochimilco and Tláhuac are being prioritized by last name. The days for surnames beginning with letters A–D were February 24 and 25 but anyone who didn’t get vaccinated on their assigned day can show up for a vaccine at one of their neighborhood’s vaccination centers on March 5 and don’t need to register in advance. The centers are administering the Sputnik V vaccine.

The remaining schedule is as follows, with the letters indicating the first letter of candidates’ surnames:

February 26: E, F, G;

February 27: H, I, J, K, L;

February 28: M;

March 1: N, Ñ, O, P, Q;

March 2: R;

March 3: S, T, U;

March 4: V, W, X, Y, Z;

March 5: anyone who failed to get vaccinated on their assigned day for whatever reason.

Candidates for vaccination may go to any of the vaccination centers assigned to their neighborhood. Each site is only able to administer a few thousand vaccines per day, and there have been lineups.

Iztacalco:

Palacio de los Deportes Pabellones. Enter via Puerta (Gate) 5

Escuela Nacional de Educación Física

Daily vaccination limit: 5,400

Tláhuac:

ISSSTE Hospital General Tláuac

Bosque de Tláhuac

Daily vaccination limit: 3,600

Xochimilco:

Escuela Nacional Preparatoria 1 “Gabino Barreda” de la UNAM

Deportivo Xochimilco

Daily vaccination limit: 4,200

Addresses for the vaccination centers can be found here. They are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sources: El Financiero (sp), Marca (sp)