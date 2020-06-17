Gradual reopening under way in Mazatlán depite high risk level

Although Sinaloa is still painted red by the federal government’s “stoplight” coronavirus map, meaning the state is still at maximum risk for contagion, the government of Mazatlán announced a gradual reopening of the economy that went into effect on Tuesday.

Officials announced that a variety of businesses could officially resume operations, including office supply stores, car washes, paint shops, auto parts stores and beauty salons, although in the case of the latter by appointment only.

The decision was reached Monday after government officials convened to review recommendations by the federal government as well as concerns from business leaders who had requested the gradual reopening.

More businesses will be allowed to reopen on June 23, including clothing, shoe and jewelry stores, pawnshops, opticians and appliance stores. Shopping malls will remain closed. Businesses’ hours of operation will be restricted to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Markets and supermarkets must continue to operate at 50% customer capacity, allow only one person per family to enter the store and apply safe distancing measures.

Parks and public squares can be used for exercise on an individual basis and must be kept to a maximum occupancy of 25%.

The date for the reopening of hotels and beaches has yet to be determined. Businesses will be monitored and inspected to make sure they comply with safe practices and those that don’t will be penalized.

As of Tuesday, the state of Sinaloa had registered 5,945 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seen 933 deaths.

Source: La Jornada (sp), Noroeste (sp)