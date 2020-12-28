Hospital occupancy continues to rise in Mexico City; more vaccine arrives

Another 646 hospital beds in Mexico City have been occupied by Covid-19 patients since the city went red on the coronavirus risk map December 18.

As of Sunday, the situation remained critical in the capital and in México state, where occupancy of beds allocated to coronavirus patients was 86% and 78% respectively.

The two entities lead the country with the highest number of active coronavirus cases. Other states that are high on the list are Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Tabasco, Coahuila, Querétaro, Puebla and Hidalgo.

Together their case numbers represent 83% of the total active cases in Mexico.

As of Sunday night, accumulated cases across the country totalled 1.38 million, while the death toll was 122,426.

Meanwhile, vaccination was to resume on Monday following Saturday’s arrival of another 42,900 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, three days ahead of schedule.

One shipment arrived in Monterrey, Nuevo León, destined for Coahuila, and another in Mexico City. A first shipment of 3,000 doses arrived in the capital last Wednesday.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are the first to receive the vaccinations.

Source: Infobae (sp)