Inflatable hospital installed in Hidalgo before anticipated outbreak

The government of Hidalgo has set up an inflatable hospital in Pachuca to deal with a possible influx of patients infected with the coronavirus Covid-19.

There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Workers began setting up the 1,800-square-meter structure on Saturday in Pachuca’s Bicentennial Esplanade and completed the construction on Monday.

The hospital has nine external consultation modules with the capacity to see 80 patients a day, and 40 hospital beds and 10 intensive care beds.

Governor Omar Rayad Meneses took a tour of the facility on Monday night. He announced that the hospital would be sanitized on Tuesday morning and that it should be ready to accept patients by the afternoon.

The federal Health Ministry announced 29 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday night, bringing the nationwide total to 82.

This is not the first time the government of Hidalgo has installed the inflatable hospital. It set it up for four days in November 2018 in Pachuca’s David Ben Gurión Park to provide free medical care to the public.

Health officials are still recommending the public wash hands and use sanitizer regularly, sneeze into a tissue or the inside of their arm and stay at home as much as possible, as well as not touch their faces, in order to mitigate the outbreak of the disease.

