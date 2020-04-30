Los Cabos hospital prepared for Covid-19 patients

A hospital in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, has been equipped to increase its capacity to treat patients suffering from Covid-19, Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis announced on Thursday.

“The reconversion of medical spaces for the specific attention to patients with this disease is one of the strategies that we’re prioritizing in the state in order to protect the health and lives of the residents of Baja California Sur,” he said.

The Cabo San Lucas General Hospital already had a fully-staffed unit that was treating coronavirus patients, but it was located in the general emergency services area. The facility will now solely treat confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

“Given that [Los Cabos] is the municipality with the most cases of Covid-19 in [the state], we’ve determined that the [state Health Ministry hospital] in Cabo San Lucas will be dedicated exclusively to the treatment of patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic,” Mendoza tweeted on Thursday.

A 33-bed mobile hospital acquired by the state government will soon be set up outside the facility in order to reinforce the effort to combat the virus.

“This reconversion … was done in this hospital because of its location in one of the most populated neighborhoods in the municipality and which has the highest number of cases …” said Mendoza.

