Mazatlán hotels focus on health certification in preparation for reopening

Although Mazatlán has yet to announce an opening date for the more than 200 hotels in the city, preparations are underway for it to happen on July 1, should coronavirus conditions allow.

Seventy percent of hotels are already working toward their health certifications in order to resume activities when authorities give the green light, and an announcement on a firm date is expected later this week.

Mazatlán’s Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Fisheries, David González Torrentera, pledged that once the infection rate decreases enough to move the city’s coronavirus rate from maximum to low risk, “tourism activity will be the first to reactivate.”

González said that in virtual national meetings, municipalities and tourist destinations have asked that the federal government consider classifying tourism as an essential activity, although that hasn’t happened yet.

He projects that domestic tourism, particularly from those within driving distance of the beach destination, could resume quickly once hotels are allowed to open, with hotel occupancy rebounding quickly.

Several resorts have already announced the July 1 reopening date, including Las Flores Beach Resort, El Cid Resort, RIU Emerald Bay Mazatlán, and Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay.

With projects like the new aquarium and the professional soccer team, the city’s economy remains dynamic, and a big draw for national tourism. González says that in the past 18 months private companies have invested some 24 billion pesos, just over US $1 billion, in Mazatlán, with more commercial and residential projects planned to start later this year.

Beaches, hotels and restaurants have been closed since April 2 in the port city known as the Pearl of the Pacific.

