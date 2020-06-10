Mexicali clinic shuttered for offering coronavirus cure

A Baja California medical clinic advertising a cure for the coronavirus has been shuttered by authorities for promoting and administering medical products of “dubious origin.”

The Clínica Ríos, located in Mexicali and owned by Juan Carlos Ríos Sotelo, promised social media followers that it could cure the virus and offered an attractive alternative to staying in that city’s crowded hospitals for those infected with Covid-19.

The Baja California State Health Hazard Prevention Commission (Coepris) raided the clinic on Tuesday, much to the doctor’s consternation and the bewilderment of his patients, seizing several bottles of the supposed coronavirus cure, as well as testing kits that the doctor was also using on patients.

The cure and tests, which the doctor had stored under lock and key, will now remain in the hands of authorities until a hearing can be held. The cure will also be tested to determine its content.

Mexicali is a hot spot in Mexico for the coronavirus and as of June 9 had 3,120 confirmed cases, according to data from the state’s website, with the total number of cases in Baja California numbering 6,297.

Source: La Jornada (sp)