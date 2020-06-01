Mexico City adopts measures for ‘the new normal’ on Monday

Mexico City will adopt new health protocols as it welcomes “the new normal,” the next stage in the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure comes as the city looks to ease into lifting the coronavirus restrictions put in place two months ago, yet still remains at “maximum risk” for the coronavirus, according to the federal government.

The use of face masks in public places remains obligatory, and maintaining a healthy distance — 1.2 meters between individuals — is recommended.

The biggest change effective Monday is that construction, mining, transportation equipment manufacturing, public markets, bicycle sales and beer making will reopen.

Health checkpoints will be established at the entrance to businesses to check employees’ and customers’ temperatures, as well as to distribute antibacterial gel. Masks remain obligatory, and workers are being asked not to wear scarves, necklaces or ties and to be clean-shaven in order to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Construction workers will work from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to avoid morning and evening rush hours. Brewery workers will also work with a modified schedule and be divided into two groups in order to keep just 25% of personnel at the job site at any given time. Breweries will be shuttered Wednesdays and Saturdays for a thorough cleaning.

Public markets are to operate at 30% of capacity from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provide special shopping hours for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Restaurants and bars, meanwhile, will remain closed.

On Tuesday, the government will partially reopen public parks, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced, although parks can only be used for exercise and will operate at 30% of their capacity.

Park-goers will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Zoos and children’s playground equipment will remain closed.

The mayor’s office will evaluate the city’s progress each Tuesday, with announcements regarding the easing or tightening of restrictions in the nation’s capital to come on Fridays.

As of Sunday, Mexico City had seen 25,018 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,658 deaths.

Source: El Universal (sp)