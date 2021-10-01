Mexico City approaches low risk green on the COVID stoplight map

Mexico City will remain medium risk yellow on the coronavirus stoplight map for the next two weeks but the capital is very close to switching to low risk green, a city official said Friday.

“According to the latest notification we received from the Mexican government, we’ll stay at the yellow light [level] for at least two more weeks. We’re on 11 points, one point away from green in other words,” said Eduardo Clark, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation and a COVID spokesman.

The federal Health Ministry uses 10 indicators to determine the stoplight color in each state, including hospital occupancy levels, the effective reproduction rate (how many people each infected person infects), the weekly positivity rate (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) and estimated case numbers per 100,000 inhabitants.

Clark said that most of the indicators are continuing to show improvement in Mexico City, the country’s coronavirus epicenter since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,066 COVID patients in hospitals in the greater Mexico City area, he said, a reduction of 279, or 12%, compared to last Friday. Within the capital’s 16 boroughs, 1,466 patients are hospitalized, 211 fewer than a week ago.

Federal data shows there are 10,909 active cases in the capital, a figure equivalent to about 120 per 100,000 people.

Neighboring México state will also remain yellow for the next two weeks, Governor Alfredo del Mazo said Friday.

Nationally, the Health Ministry reported 7,388 new coronavirus cases and 469 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, lifting Mexico’s accumulated tallies to 3.67 million and 277,976, respectively.

There are 62,158 estimated active cases, a 2.4% decrease compared to Thursday.

