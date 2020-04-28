Mexico City launches online platform to provide coronavirus data

The Mexico City government has launched an online platform to provide data on the development of the Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a press conference on Monday that the portal provides geographical information on the distribution of confirmed and suspected cases, organizing them by borough as well as hospital capacity, social programs and public spending.

It also provides specific information on how many people have been hospitalized in each borough and how many of those have been intubated.

The portal will be updated daily at 7:00 p.m.

The platform is meant “to establish a comparison point with the metropolitan area of the Valley of México,” making the information it contains “of the utmost importance,” said Ignacio Chapela of portal developer Centro GEO.

The portal can be found here, but the information is only presented in Spanish. Hospital availability, locations and other pandemic information can be consulted in English via the APP CDMX, also managed by the Mexico City government.

Despite soaring cases in central and southeast Mexico last week, President López Obrador said on Sunday that the coronavirus has been controlled due to the mitigation measures initiated by the government and the public’s general willingness to abide by them.

