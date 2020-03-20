Mexico City mayor asks citizens to stay home to stem spread of virus

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens of the capital Thursday night to “be responsible” and remain in their homes in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

In a video posted to Twitter, Sheinbaum said that up to that moment health officials had confirmed 31 cases of Covid-19 in the city and offered her condolences to the family of the first person to die of the coronavirus in Mexico.

She said that the virus’s first victim, a 41-year-old man from México state who died in a Mexico City respiratory hospital, had pre-existing chronic conditions that made him more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

She lamented the necessity to implement drastic measures that negatively affect family economies, but said that they will mitigate the crisis and help it pass more easily.

“I call upon all of us to be responsible. That means staying home unless it’s necessary to leave. Don’t get sick and don’t get others sick,” she said, asking the public to help keep cases low so as not to saturate the public and private hospital systems.

Sheinbaum reminded the public that those most vulnerable to the virus are the elderly and those with pre-existing chronic conditions like diabetes and respiratory diseases, and that other countries have gotten control of the virus through social isolation.

“Panic doesn’t help. Prevention and truthful information do,” she said.

She said that citizens who have symptoms of Covid-19, which are a sore throat, dry cough, fever, runny nose and difficulty breathing, can text “covid19” to the number 51515 to get medical attention from the government.

“We’re going to continue onward. We are a great city, an example to the world of solidarity, support and responsibility. We’re going to keep you informed.”

