Mexico City, México state to go green on coronavirus risk map Monday

Mexico City and México state will both switch to low risk green on the federal government’s coronavirus stoplight map, authorities said Friday.

The neighbors are among 16 entities that are medium risk yellow on the current map, which will remain in force through Sunday.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the switch to green for the week starting Monday.

“Green light in CDMX starting this Monday, March 7. All activities will open. Thanks to everyone who participated in the vaccination against COVID-19,” she tweeted.

The vast majority of adults are vaccinated in the capital and all have been offered booster shots.

México state Governor Alfredo del Mazo said the switch to green was possible “thanks to the effort of everyone.”

Mexico City coronavirus spokesman Eduardo Clark said that cases, hospitalizations and deaths were all trending down in the capital. However, there are still 739 hospitalized COVID patients, and just over 8,400 active coronavirus cases.

The capital has recorded far more cases and deaths than any other entity during the two years of the pandemic, with 1.35 million of the former and 55,291 of the latter.

México state ranks second in both categories with over 525,000 confirmed cases and 34,380 fatalities. The state, Mexico’s most populous, currently has just over 3,100 active cases, according to federal data.

Nationally, there are 38,587 estimated active cases, with the highest per capita rate in Baja California Sur, where there are about 120 current infections per 100,000 people.

Mexico’s accumulated case tally rose to 5.54 million on Thursday with 10,558 new infections, while the official COVID-19 death toll increased by 461 to 319,296.

The omicron-fueled fourth wave has receded significantly since case numbers reached a new monthly high of almost 963,000 in January. An additional 566,039 cases were recorded in February, a 41% decline compared to January, albeit with three fewer days in the month.

However, deaths were up 81% last month, rising to 12,058 from 6,663 in January.

With reports from Milenio