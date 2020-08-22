Mexico City will remain at the orange, high-risk level for the coronavirus for the ninth straight week, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Friday. But conditions in the capital city are holding steady and some restrictions will be eased.

Next Thursday, after going dark for five months, theaters around the city will be allowed to reopen at 30% capacity. Outdoor theaters will be permitted to hold performances at 40% capacity, and sanitary protocols must be in place.

The use of face masks will be mandatory for audiences throughout the performances, which can last no longer than 90 minutes.

Orchestras and live bands that use wind instruments will not be allowed.

Staging must also be configured to allow a three-meter distance between the cast and audience, and cast members cannot come within 1.5 meters of one another.

The first two rows of seats in the theater must be removed, and every other seat must be blocked off to allow the audience maintain a safe distance.

No printed programs or flyers are permitted, and online ticketing is encouraged.

Movie theaters in Mexico City were allowed to reopen on August 12 at a reduced capacity.

Parties, meetings and social gatherings are still not permitted, Sheinbaum said, noting that now is not the time for festivities.

“We should not relax because we have had a certain stability in hospitalizations, and we want to have a downward trend. In recent days we had an increase, but yesterday there was a decrease,” Sheinbaum said. Hospitals in the capital are currently treating 2,816 patients.

She also announced that Mexico City will also undergo a coronavirus testing and detection program in 158 neighborhoods, focusing on neighborhoods that are adjacent to those that have 10 or more active cases. The neighborhoods selected will be announced on Sunday.

More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Mexico City which has seen 89,421 total cases.

The Ministry of Health reported Friday there were 5,928 new cases for an accumulated total of 549,734. Another 504 deaths were reported, for a total of 59,610.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp), El Universal (sp)