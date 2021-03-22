Mexico City vaccinations begin this week in Coyoacán, Tlalpan

Mexico City continues its campaign to vaccinate persons 60 and over against Covid-19, this week in the boroughs of Coyoacán and Tlalpan.

Shots go into arms in those boroughs starting on Wednesday.

Officials said they hope to give a total of 251,375 doses. Coyoacán residents will receive the Pfizer shot, while residents in Tlalpan will receive the Sinovac jab.

Eligible residents in Coyoacán can report to one of three locations:

Centro de Estudios Superiores en Ciencias de la Salud (Cencis-Marina) . This is a university building in the San Pablo Tepetlapa neighborhood, located at 1800 Calzada de la Virgen; or

. This is a university building in the San Pablo Tepetlapa neighborhood, located at 1800 Calzada de la Virgen; or Centro de Exposiciones de Ciudad Universidad (City University Expo Center) , located at 10 Avenida del Imán in Coyoacán; or

, located at 10 Avenida del Imán in Coyoacán; or Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana-Xochimilco (Metropolitan Autonomous University of Xochilmilco) in the Culhuacán CTM IX-B neighborhood. The address is: Calzada de las Bombas (no number provided).

Residents of Tlalpan can report to the following locations:

Escuela Nacional Preparatoria 5 “José Vasconcelos” of the National Autonomous University (UNAM). This is a high school located in the Coapa area of Tlalpan on Calzada de Hueso (no number provided); or

of the National Autonomous University (UNAM). This is a high school located in the Coapa area of Tlalpan on Calzada de Hueso (no number provided); or Six Flags Amusement Park , located at Carretera Picacho-Ajusco, Km 1.5, Jardines del Ajusco; or

, located at Carretera Picacho-Ajusco, Km 1.5, Jardines del Ajusco; or Instituto de Educación Media Superior de la Ciudad de México. The vaccination site is a high school in the San Miguel Topilejo neighborhood at the Otilio Montaño-Tlalpan 2 campus, located on Avenida Cruz Blanca (no number provided).

For further context, consult the online map provided by the city’s vaccination website.

Brigades can also immunize seniors from the borough with limited mobility in their homes. Call Mexico City’s social services hotline LOCATEL at 55 56 58 1111.

Officials at the vaccination sites will be checking for documents to prove eligibility, which only requires proving your age and your address. Foreign residents in Mexico are eligible if they can prove age and residency with some form of government identification (like a passport or driver’s license). Residents who have registered with the vaccination signup website should receive a text or email notification with information about where and when to report for vaccination.

Mexico has given out 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to date since the federal government’s immunization campaign began in December.

At a press conference on Sunday, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, Mexico’s general health promotion director, said that of these 5.6 million, 12,308, or 0.2%, have been associated with adverse reactions.

Ninety-seven of those reactions were considered serious and 17 persons remain hospitalized, he said.

Of the recorded reactions, 11,698 were seen after immunization with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Another 419 occurred after people received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 98 after inoculation with the Sinovac vaccine, and 93 had reactions to the Sputnik V shot, Alcalá said.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)