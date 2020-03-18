Monterrey suburb declares emergency over coronavirus

The municipal government of San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, declared a state of emergency in response to an outbreak of Covid-19 and is essentially in quarantine.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases in the municipality that forms part of the greater Monterrey metropolitan area.

“We’ve come to find out that the virus known as Covid-19 is highly contagious from person to person and can be fatal, particularly for the elderly or people with high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity,” said municipal secretary José Dávalos Siller.

Mayor Miguel Bernardo Treviño de Hoyos issued a statement declaring the state of emergency on Tuesday.

The municipal government is taking specific steps to attempt to mitigate further spread of the virus, ordering the closure of all bars, cantinas, restaurants, sports and recreation facilities, nightclubs and public markets.

It has also suspended all public events, as well as the issuance of permits for future events, and it canceled any valid permits that had already been granted.

Services offered by all non-emergency public institutions like libraries, community centers and museums are suspended or restricted.

Citizens have been ordered not to congregate in parks or other public spaces, though they may walk through them.

The city government urged residents to stay in their homes except for urgent or other essential cases.

The declaration puts the city’s medical centers, rescue units and Civil Protection agency on high alert and mobilizes its security forces to take action against anyone who opposes the stipulations of the emergency declaration.

The measures are similar to those that will take effect if and when the federal government declares Phase 2 in its efforts to contain the virus.

