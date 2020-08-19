New coronavirus cases lift total to 531,239; 751 deaths reported Tuesday

The federal Health Ministry reported 751 additional Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, lifting Mexico’s death toll to 57,774, while 5,506 new cases were registered, increasing the accumulated case tally to 531,239.

There are 27,387 active cases across the country while the results of 81,175 Covid-19 tests are not yet known.

Just under 1.2 million people have been tested for the virus in Mexico and at the end of epidemiological week 32 – August 2 to 8 – 45% of all tests had come back positive.

National data presented at Tuesday night’s coronavirus press briefing showed that 38% of general care hospital beds set aside for coronavirus patients are currently occupied while 34% of those with ventilators are in use.

Nayarit has the highest occupancy level for general care beds, at 62%, followed by Nuevo León and Coahuila, which have occupancy rates of 60% and 59%, respectively.

Nuevo León, Colima and San Luis Potosí have the highest occupancy rates for beds with ventilators, at 64%, 62% and 49%, respectively.

Director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía told last night’s press conference that Durango, Michoacán, Nayarit and Querétaro have recorded the highest mobility rates in the country in recent weeks, and for that reason he presented coronavirus data for those states to gauge the impact of people’s increased movement on the local epidemics.

In Durango, new case numbers peaked in late June with more than 600 recorded in the seven-day period between June 21 and 27. New case numbers dropped below 500 the following week before stabilizing just above that figure for several weeks. In epidemiological week 32 – the first week of August – case numbers declined 10% to once again drop below the 500 mark.

Durango has recorded a total of 5,427 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 368 Covid-19 deaths.

In Michoacán, new case numbers increased throughout July to reach a peak of about 1,300 cases in the last week of that month. New cases fell 16% in the first week of August to about 1,100.

Michoacán has recorded 12,663 confirmed cases since the coronavirus was first detected in Mexico at the end of February and 992 Covid-19 deaths.

New case numbers in Nayarit rose steadily for several months before reaching a peak of almost 450 in the penultimate week of July. New cases fell to about 375 in the last week of July but a 4% uptick was recorded in the first week of August when close to 400 cases were detected.

Nayarit has recorded 4,420 confirmed cases, the third lowest tally among Mexico’s 32 states, and 504 Covid-19 deaths. Just over half of all confirmed cases in the Pacific coast state were detected in Tepic, the capital.

After new case numbers plateaued at below 300 per week in Querétaro during most of May and June, they began to trend upwards at the end of the latter month. New case numbers reached a peak of just over 500 in the last week of July before declining 14% in the first week of August.

Querétaro has recorded a total of 5,051 confirmed cases and 613 Covid-19 deaths. Just under 11% of cases in the Bajío region state are estimated to be active.

Mexico City continues to lead the country for confirmed cases with 87,329 as of Tuesday. The capital also has the highest Covid-19 death toll with 9,890 confirmed fatalities. México state ranks second in both categories with 62,245 confirmed cases and 7,407 deaths.

Mexico City also ranks first for estimated active cases, with almost 6,000, followed by México state, where close to 4,000 people currently have coronavirus symptoms.

The states with the next biggest current outbreaks are Guanajuato, Nuevo León and Coahuila, all of which have more than 2,000 estimated active cases.

