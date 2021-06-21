Northern border remains closed to nonessential traffic for another month

Border restrictions were extended Sunday by United States authorities for non-essential travel with Mexico and Canada.

The continued measure limits land crossings for a further month, until at least July 21, while allowing for essential work-related travel.

The announcement on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) official Twitter account read: “To reduce the spread of #Covid-19, the United States is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade and travel.”

Such restrictions have been extended monthly since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. announcement comes days after meeting between Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in which they agreed to accelerate the rate of vaccination at the border in order to reactivate commerce and tourism.

DHS added it was optimistic about future easing of restrictions. “DHS also notes positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably,” it said on Twitter.

Canada also extended restrictions on cross border movement with the United States Friday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the aim is to have 75% of the population vaccinated with a first dose before normalizing travel.

With reports from El Financiero