Nurse attacked with hot coffee: ‘You’re going to infect us all!’

There has been another incident of aggression against a healthcare worker in Mérida, Yucatán.

A nurse was attacked on Wednesday by a man who threw hot coffee at her as she left a grocery store.

Ligia Kantun was wearing her nurse’s scrubs as she left a supermarket when a man shouted, “You’re going to infect us all!” and threw scalding hot coffee on her back and legs.

Kantun’s daughter denounced the attack on Facebook.

“I’m angry … Why don’t people understand that they are health professionals … who give their best every day to attend to your family, or even you who doesn’t follow the preventative guidelines,” she said on a post containing the photos of her mother after the attack.

She said her mother was “emotionally devastated” and “tired of the humiliation she receives from the people for whom she is fighting,” and directly addressed the person who attacked her.

“And to you, coward, who I know is reading this, I hope they don’t make you pay too dearly for what you did to my mother today,” she said.

This was not the week’s first instance of anger and violence directed at health workers in Mérida, where another nurse posted on Facebook that people on a motorcycle threw an egg at her while she waited for her ride to work.

Health workers have been harassed and threatened in other parts of the country as well.

In the last two weeks, residents of a small town in Morelos threatened to burn down their local hospital if it treated any Covid-19 patients, and the doors of a hospital in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León, were doused with a flammable liquid.

