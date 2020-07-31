Odontologist, engineer design suit for protection against coronavirus

Odontologist Adela Rendón Campillo and biomedical engineer Fernando Avilés have created a Covid-19 protection suit for dentists, orthodontists and others who treat people’s teeth.

In an interview with the newspaper Milenio, Rendón remarked that dental care need not be postponed due to the virus.

“At the beginning of the pandemic there was a guideline to suspend dental treatments as much as possible and only see emergency cases. After a while, things that were not emergencies became an emergency; the reality is that dental care is essential,” she said.

The specialist explained that pre-pandemic sanitary measures used in her profession now fall short, so she consulted with Avilés in the development of a protective suit and an acrylic hood.

“This suit is wonderful because it keeps us absolutely isolated,” she says, noting that the filtered air circulating inside the suit helps keep medical professionals cool, and the hood negates the need for a mask or goggles. If the suit accidentally tears during a procedure, the air inside will flow out but no new air will enter.

The suit, which is still a prototype, is designed to be reusable and facilitate ease of movement. Although it remains a work in progress, Rendón hopes that eventually the suit and hood can be used in other medical specialties to help protect medical personnel and patients, as well as saving money by eliminating the need to purchase masks and goggles.

