Quintana Roo orders mobility restrictions, use of face masks

As phase three of the coronavirus pandemic looms on Mexico’s horizon, Quintana Roo continues to tighten public health measures.

The governor of the state has now made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public and limited vehicle occupancy to just one person when residents need to go out for supplies.

The new restrictions were added to a list of coronavirus measures that already included road closures, health checkpoints, drone surveillance, limited hours for the sale of alcohol, and others designed to limit the spread of the pandemic.

“It is necessary to apply more severe measures to save lives. We must guarantee the constitutional right to health for the people of Quintana Roo, there can be no doubts or hesitation, and we will not allow political haggling. Saving lives requires everyone’s absolute complete cooperation,” Governor Carlos Joaquín González announced Monday.

State police will be enforcing the measures.

Also, supermarkets and drug stores must implement social distancing policies while bars, casinos, beaches and non-essential businesses must remain closed.

Alcohol sales have been further restricted and are now limited to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of April.

Finance Minister Yohanet Torres Muñoz reminded citizens that the state has put in place certain measures to provide economic relief, including discounts on car registration fees and the issuance or renewal of driver’s licenses. In addition, some state taxes have been deferred.

Governor Joaquín called for unity during admittedly difficult times. “Let’s understand that we all need each other right now. These are moments of solidarity to preserve life. We must make sacrifices that we did not expect, but we need to face decisively this unfortunate pandemic which took humanity by surprise,” he said in an address to residents. “Only unity, solidarity and personal and collective discipline will allow us to save lives, protect our families and, in due course, recover our economic growth.”

Quintana Roo, with an estimated population of 1.7 million, currently has 239 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has recorded 22 deaths.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Economista (sp)