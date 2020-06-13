Coronavirus
One of two mobile hospitals installed in Morelos. Neither has been used. One of two mobile hospitals installed in Morelos. Neither has been used.

State dismantles 14-million-peso mobile hospital that was never used

It was flooded in rainfall on Tuesday

Published on Saturday, June 13, 2020
A second attempt at providing a mobile coronavirus hospital in Morelos has failed after the structure was flooded by rains on Tuesday.

The Jojutla hospital, which has never been used since it was erected in mid-April, has been dismantled. 

The 14-million-peso (US $630,000) clinic never saw a single patient and appeared to have been abandoned before the flooding, with beds scattered and medical equipment exposed to the elements. 

The first mobile hospital was erected April 4 in a soccer stadium in Cuernavaca, and Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, a former professional soccer player, used the opportunity to film a coronavirus public service announcement, with masked doctors and medical equipment in the background. Some viewed the appearance as self-promotion. 

It was never used either.

Source: Reforma (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

The forum is available to logged-in subscribers only.

MORE NEWS

MEXICO LIFE

OPINION

MORE RECENT STORIES