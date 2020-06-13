State dismantles 14-million-peso mobile hospital that was never used

The Jojutla hospital, which has never been used since it was erected in mid-April, has been dismantled.

The 14-million-peso (US $630,000) clinic never saw a single patient and appeared to have been abandoned before the flooding, with beds scattered and medical equipment exposed to the elements.

The first mobile hospital was erected April 4 in a soccer stadium in Cuernavaca, and Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, a former professional soccer player, used the opportunity to film a coronavirus public service announcement, with masked doctors and medical equipment in the background. Some viewed the appearance as self-promotion.

It was never used either.