Department stores reopen with measures to provide ‘a safe space’

Department stores across Mexico are taking measures to keep shoppers safe as they reopen with new health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Liverpool, which operates the largest chain of department stores in Mexico, is implementing a “safe space” plan in the 25 that have reopened and is also following health guidelines in its warehouses to protect workers.

One of the practices the chain is encouraging is “click and collect,” where shoppers can place online orders they can later pick up in person at the stores. Safe distancing signs have also been posted, and for those who try on clothing in the store, special equipment will collect discarded clothing items in dressing rooms and take them to a room where they will be sterilized using ultraviolet light. The number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time is also being reduced to avoid crowding.

At C&A Moda Mexico, 15 of its stores are open, says chief marketing officer Marcos Guerrero. Cleaning and disinfecting is constant, the use of masks is mandatory, social distancing is enforced and only 50 to 60 people are allowed to shop at the same time.

The number of staff at each store has been reduced, and hours have been limited.

Electronics chain Best Buy has eight open stores in Mexico for in-store pickup of online orders, and shoppers can also schedule an appointment for shopping at the store or request home delivery of products.

According to April figures from the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores, specialty shops saw a 17.5% drop in revenue, whereas department store sales decreased by 72.7%.

Source: Milenio (sp)