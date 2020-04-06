Coronavirus
Transmission of coronavirus accelerates; 2,143 cases as of Sunday

The number of cases increased by 253

Published on Monday, April 6, 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico had risen to 2,143 and deaths totaled 94, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told a press conference on Sunday evening.

He said that Mexico remains in Phase 2 of the outbreak and is slowly approaching the plateau of infections in which the number of new daily cases either remains the same or falls.

However, that is no reason to let up on the preventative measures recommended and implemented by the federal government for its emergency declaration, López-Gatell said.

The number of cases on Sunday increased by 253, after health officials reported on Saturday that confirmed cases totaled 1,890, deaths were at 79 and possible cases numbered more than 5,000.

President López Obrador said yesterday there is still a long way to go before the economy and society can see a return to normal life, and reiterated his call for people to remain at home as much as physically possible.

Coronavirus by state
StateDeathsCasesSuspectedTested negative
Mexico City195606971382
Sinaloa1290248242
Jalisco61237741036
Baja California669201360
Hidalgo53473227
Coahuila482222439
State of México3204434745
Tabasco497342313
Veracruz340404280
Morelos31545126
Quintana Roo486110214
Querétaro23837247
San Luis Potosí237111407
Baja California Sur22892180
Durango3124899
Zacatecas21045164
Puebla1147199346
Nuevo León291203819
Michoacán33049222
Sonora128114227
Guerrero230112160
Oaxaca12530198
Tamaulipas12667156
Nayarit191884
Yucatán26768262
Guanajuato53162924
Aguascalientes49122378
Chiapas2552128
Chihuahua152985
Tlaxcala1172153
Campeche81039
Colima41940
DeathsCasesSuspectedTested negative
Total942143520910682

 

López-Gatell said that Phase 3 of local transmission, in which community transmission of the disease is widespread and cases number in the thousands, will begin in around two to three weeks.

The area of Mexico hit hardest by the virus so far is the Valley of México, which includes Mexico City and México state with 560 and 204 cases, respectively.

Source: El Universal (sp)

