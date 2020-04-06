Transmission of coronavirus accelerates; 2,143 cases as of Sunday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico had risen to 2,143 and deaths totaled 94, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told a press conference on Sunday evening.
He said that Mexico remains in Phase 2 of the outbreak and is slowly approaching the plateau of infections in which the number of new daily cases either remains the same or falls.
However, that is no reason to let up on the preventative measures recommended and implemented by the federal government for its emergency declaration, López-Gatell said.
The number of cases on Sunday increased by 253, after health officials reported on Saturday that confirmed cases totaled 1,890, deaths were at 79 and possible cases numbered more than 5,000.
President López Obrador said yesterday there is still a long way to go before the economy and society can see a return to normal life, and reiterated his call for people to remain at home as much as physically possible.
|Coronavirus by state
|State
|Deaths
|Cases
|Suspected
|Tested negative
|Mexico City
|19
|560
|697
|1382
|Sinaloa
|12
|90
|248
|242
|Jalisco
|6
|123
|774
|1036
|Baja California
|6
|69
|201
|360
|Hidalgo
|5
|34
|73
|227
|Coahuila
|4
|82
|222
|439
|State of México
|3
|204
|434
|745
|Tabasco
|4
|97
|342
|313
|Veracruz
|3
|40
|404
|280
|Morelos
|3
|15
|45
|126
|Quintana Roo
|4
|86
|110
|214
|Querétaro
|2
|38
|37
|247
|San Luis Potosí
|2
|37
|111
|407
|Baja California Sur
|2
|28
|92
|180
|Durango
|3
|12
|48
|99
|Zacatecas
|2
|10
|45
|164
|Puebla
|1
|147
|199
|346
|Nuevo León
|2
|91
|203
|819
|Michoacán
|3
|30
|49
|222
|Sonora
|1
|28
|114
|227
|Guerrero
|2
|30
|112
|160
|Oaxaca
|1
|25
|30
|198
|Tamaulipas
|1
|26
|67
|156
|Nayarit
|1
|9
|18
|84
|Yucatán
|2
|67
|68
|262
|Guanajuato
|53
|162
|924
|Aguascalientes
|49
|122
|378
|Chiapas
|25
|52
|128
|Chihuahua
|15
|29
|85
|Tlaxcala
|11
|72
|153
|Campeche
|8
|10
|39
|Colima
|4
|19
|40
|Deaths
|Cases
|Suspected
|Tested negative
|Total
|94
|2143
|5209
|10682
López-Gatell said that Phase 3 of local transmission, in which community transmission of the disease is widespread and cases number in the thousands, will begin in around two to three weeks.
The area of Mexico hit hardest by the virus so far is the Valley of México, which includes Mexico City and México state with 560 and 204 cases, respectively.
Source: El Universal (sp)