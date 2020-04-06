Transmission of coronavirus accelerates; 2,143 cases as of Sunday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico had risen to 2,143 and deaths totaled 94, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell told a press conference on Sunday evening.

He said that Mexico remains in Phase 2 of the outbreak and is slowly approaching the plateau of infections in which the number of new daily cases either remains the same or falls.

However, that is no reason to let up on the preventative measures recommended and implemented by the federal government for its emergency declaration, López-Gatell said.

The number of cases on Sunday increased by 253, after health officials reported on Saturday that confirmed cases totaled 1,890, deaths were at 79 and possible cases numbered more than 5,000.

President López Obrador said yesterday there is still a long way to go before the economy and society can see a return to normal life, and reiterated his call for people to remain at home as much as physically possible.

Coronavirus by state State Deaths Cases Suspected Tested negative Mexico City 19 560 697 1382 Sinaloa 12 90 248 242 Jalisco 6 123 774 1036 Baja California 6 69 201 360 Hidalgo 5 34 73 227 Coahuila 4 82 222 439 State of México 3 204 434 745 Tabasco 4 97 342 313 Veracruz 3 40 404 280 Morelos 3 15 45 126 Quintana Roo 4 86 110 214 Querétaro 2 38 37 247 San Luis Potosí 2 37 111 407 Baja California Sur 2 28 92 180 Durango 3 12 48 99 Zacatecas 2 10 45 164 Puebla 1 147 199 346 Nuevo León 2 91 203 819 Michoacán 3 30 49 222 Sonora 1 28 114 227 Guerrero 2 30 112 160 Oaxaca 1 25 30 198 Tamaulipas 1 26 67 156 Nayarit 1 9 18 84 Yucatán 2 67 68 262 Guanajuato 53 162 924 Aguascalientes 49 122 378 Chiapas 25 52 128 Chihuahua 15 29 85 Tlaxcala 11 72 153 Campeche 8 10 39 Colima 4 19 40 Deaths Cases Suspected Tested negative Total 94 2143 5209 10682

López-Gatell said that Phase 3 of local transmission, in which community transmission of the disease is widespread and cases number in the thousands, will begin in around two to three weeks.

The area of Mexico hit hardest by the virus so far is the Valley of México, which includes Mexico City and México state with 560 and 204 cases, respectively.

