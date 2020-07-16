Coronavirus case numbers have soared in Guanajuato, Durango and Nuevo León since the national social distancing initiative concluded at the end of May, while Sonora, Jalisco and Tamaulipas have seen sharp spikes to their Covid-19 death tolls.

Between June 1 – the date of the commencement of the so-called “new normal” in which coronavirus restrictions applied on a state by state rather than national basis – and July 15, Guanajuato’s coronavirus case tally increased from 1,680 to 13,329, a 693% surge.

The Bajío region state now has the sixth highest total of accumulated cases among Mexico’s 32 states behind only Mexico City, México state, Tabasco, Veracruz and Puebla.

Over the past 1 1/2 months, case numbers in Durango have increased by a similarly alarming 631%, increasing from 400 on June 1 to 2,924 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus epidemic in Nuevo León has also grown by 631% since the beginning of the “new normal,” with case numbers increasing from 1,481 to 10,830. The northern border state has the ninth largest case tally in Mexico.

For confirmed Covid-19 deaths, Sonora has seen the sharpest increase since June 1. The northern border state had recorded 129 fatalities by the first day of June but by Wednesday its death toll had risen to 1,198, an increase of 829%.

Jalisco’s death toll rose 647% in the same period, increasing to 1,105 from 148. Confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Tamaulipas increased 533% from 101 on June 1 to 639 on July 15.

Across Mexico, confirmed case numbers have risen 250% since the beginning of the “new normal,” increasing from 90,664 to 317,635. Just over 71% of all cases detected in Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic in late February were reported since June 1.

Covid-19 deaths surged by an even higher 272%, increasing to 36,906 on Wednesday from 9,930 a month and a half earlier. Just over 73% of all confirmed Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the period.

And the numbers continue to climb.

The federal Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that it had registered 6,149 new cases and 579 additional Covid-19 deaths.

Of the more than 317,000 confirmed cases, 28,361 are considered active, a decrease of 968 compared to Tuesday. There are also 81,411 suspected cases, meaning that the results of that number of Covid-19 tests are not yet known.

Mexico City leads the country for confirmed accumulated cases, with almost 60,000 as of Wednesday, while México state ranks second with more than 44,000. There is a big gap to third-ranked Tabasco, where almost 16,000 people have tested positive.

Seven other states have recorded more than 10,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. They are Veracruz, Puebla, Guanajuato, Sonora, Baja California, Nuevo León and Sinaloa.

Mexico City also has the highest number of active cases, with 3,869, followed by México state and Guanajuato, which have 2,463 each.

Seven other states have more than 1,000 active cases, according to federal data. They are Nuevo León, Tabasco, Veracruz, Jalisco, Yucatán, Coahuila and Puebla.

At the municipal level, León, Guanajuato, has the largest active outbreak followed by Centro (Villahermosa), Tabasco, and Mérida, Yucatán.

Ten states have recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. They are Mexico City, 7,910; México state, 5,439; Baja California, 2,336; Veracruz, 2058; Puebla, 1,864; Sinaloa, 1,714; Tabasco, 1,485; Sonora, 1,198; Guerrero, 1,128; and Jalisco, 1,105.

Four municipalities have recorded more than 1,000 deaths. They are Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero in Mexico City, Mexicali, Baja California, and Puebla.

Based on confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, Mexico’s fatality rate is currently 11.6 per 100 cases, well above the global rate of 4.3.

Source: Milenio (sp)