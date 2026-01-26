Monday, January 26, 2026
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

Corroding columns are damaging the aquifer under the Maya Train, activists reveal

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
support column under Maya Train
Divers from the Selvame MX collective found among the some 15,000 columns supporting the Maya Train examples of rusty structures that crumble to the touch, releasing contaminants into the underground aquifer. (Pepe Urbina/Selvame MX/Cuartoscuro.com)

Environmental activists are warning that structural damage to columns that support the tracks of the Maya Train endangers the operation of the railway and presents a risk of environmental damage that was foreseen but not addressed. 

The environmental collective Selvame MX, comprising activists, divers and specialists dedicated to protecting the Yucatán Peninsula’s biodiversity, with particular focus on the Maya Forest and its aquifer, had elicited assurances from a construction company that it would repair the damaged columns.

The activists published a video of the damage on social media and included a message that said: “We did a dive to check if they had repaired the damage as promised, but we found that [a previously discovered damaged] column …from which tons of concrete spilled, is still there.”

Other fractured pilings with visible signs of deterioration were documented underwater. Selvame MX says the metal cladding of the columns has detached, exposing the structures and allowing the dispersal of contaminants.

The columns in question pierce the aquifer system of the Maya jungle in the state of Quintana Roo and have been the source of considerable criticism from the outset of the Maya Train project.

Last year, the Environment Ministry confirmed that construction of the Maya Train had indeed caused environmental damage, particularly to Section 5, where at least eight caverns and cenotes were significantly compromised to accommodate the train.

Selvame MX claims that surrounding the damaged column are others that reflect the poor construction and low-quality materials used. The organization maintains that the documented situation represents only a fraction of the problem, since they are only able to supervise the areas to which they have access.

They allege that the contamination of the aquifer by the corrosion of these metal cylinders meant to contain the concrete was foreseen and accepted by the promoters of the Maya Train project.

“These cylinders are corroding away,”  they explained. “They serve no support function; they were destined to disappear.”

As a result, Selvame MX insists, the concrete poured inside the cylinders will eventually be exposed to water and will degrade, without any possibility of repair, due to the inaccessibility of the columns.

With reports from Infobae and Palco Noticias

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum standing before a graph of homicide data

Is security in Mexico improving or are the numbers being manipulated?

MND Staff - 0
The federal government says that homicides declined 30% in 2025. But disappearances are up 16%. The discrepancy has raised alarm bells among security experts.
near salamanca crime scene

Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 at soccer pitch in Guanajuato state

MND Staff - 0
César Prieto, the mayor of Salamanca, Guanajuato, condemned the attack and said it was part of an ongoing “crime wave” in the Bajío city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence.
A man looks out over Mexico City from a public transport gondola

Mexico’s week in review: Prisoner handover deepens US security ties while trade tensions threaten USMCA

MND Staff - 0
Mexico navigated a tense week with its northern neighbors, as Canada's comments at Davos revealed cracks in the USCMA partnership and Mexico-US security collaboration continues to deepen.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC