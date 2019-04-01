Security chief: corruption was protected, supported at highest levels

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo told a conference Saturday in Sonora that criminal organizations in Mexico have grown and thrived as a direct result of protection and support from the highest levels of government in the country.

“Corruption in our country was designed and managed from Los Pinos,” he said, referring to what was the official residence of the president until the change of government last December 1.

Durazo recalled that in 2000 Mexico ranked 53rd in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s corruption rankings. By last year, Mexico has sunk to 138, which the security chief described as a grade “worthy of a Nobel Prize.”

Durazo also said that violence of the last two decades has reached levels not seen since the Mexican Revolution in the early 20th century.

During the conference, called “The importance of the business sector in public security strategy,” the nation’s head of security said that nation-wide insecurity has taken a significant financial toll on business owners.

“The World Economic Forum estimates that insecurity costs Mexico 21.9% of its GDP.”

He added that insecurity also significantly detracts from investment, employment and the health and security of all Mexicans.

However, Durazo vowed the new administration will be different; the federal government under President López Obrador will not tolerate corruption.

“First, we will fight corruption in public administration . . . and then in the security forces.”

Durazo concluded that combating corruption will have a significant positive effect on the efficiency of social programs, hiring within security agencies, being able to hire more police officers, the socioeconomic level of the population and overall security in Mexico.

Source: Milenio, (sp), El Universal (sp)