Costco opens its fourth gas station in Mexico

The new station is in Celaya, and is the first in Guanajuato

Costco opened its first gas station in the state of Guanajuato this week, its fourth in Mexico.

The 63-million-peso (US $3.3-million) station is on Tecnológico avenue in Celaya, and includes a convenience store.

The company has already opened stations in Culiacán, Sinaloa; Saltillo, Coahuila; and San Luis Potosí, selling Costco’s Kirkland Signature gasoline brand.

The company assured customers that they will receive the exact quantity of gasoline they pay for.

Costco only accepts credit or debit cards for payment. Members who use their Costco card get a 3% discount.

