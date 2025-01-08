Costco confirms grand opening of its third Guadalajara store in 2025

A new Costco store will open this year in Guadalajara, the capital city of the western state of Jalisco.

The company’s communication strategy agency in Mexico, Dextera, confirmed the news to the magazine Players of Life. It will be the third Costco location in the metro Guadalajara area, and the fourth in the state.

The new Costco branch is being built in the San Isidro neighborhood, located east of the city and in front of the University Center for Economic and Administrative Sciences (CUCEA) of the University of Guadalajara.

While there are no further details about the store’s current stage of construction or its intended opening date, testimonies from workers at the site suggest that the store will open in June.

Other Costco locations in Jalisco include one in Zapopan, one in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga — both in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara — and one in Puerto Vallarta.

Woman buys over 800 Roscas de Reyes at Guadalajara Costco for resale

Costco’s bakery products are highly coveted in Mexico, even in places far away from cities with a store.

Aware of the great demand for these products, Ximena Figueroa, a former candidate for Deputy with the Partido Verde Ecologista de México (PVEM), purchased “more than 800” Roscas (Three Kings’ Bread) and successfully resold all of them by Jan. 5, the day before Día de Reyes or Three Kings’ Day.

On Jan. 3, Figueroa shared her business endeavor on social media ahead of the festivity, saying she had bought 800 Roscas de Reyes at a Costco in Guadalajara and that she planned to resell them in the state of Colima, which does not have a Costco location. The bread’s price tag at Costo was 380 pesos. She resold each unit for 550 pesos.

“Guess what? I bought all the Costco Roscas in Guadalajara,” Figueroa wrote in her post. “Manzanillo and Cihuatlán, here we go!”

Her business initiative led to divided opinions from social media users. Some criticized her for depleting the Guadalajara Costco’s stock of Roscas de Reyes, leaving some local residents without them, while others applauded her wit.

After the holiday, Figueroa boasted on Instagram that she successfully sold a total of 950 Costco Roscas de Reyes. It is not clear at which location she bought the remaining 150 Roscas.

With reports from Players of Life and Infobae