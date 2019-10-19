CowParade, a public art event, returns to Mexico City next year

The colorful cows are coming back to Mexico City.

The CowParade public art event will return to the capital in April next year for the first time since 2005.

CowParade is an international art event which consists of decorating streets with colorful fiberglass cows designed by artists. At the end of the exposition, the sculptures are auctioned off.

The project was founded in 1999 and has visited 79 cities. In 2005, Mexico City was the first Latin American city to participate. Over the past 20 years, more than 250 million people have seen the cows, and the sales have raised more than US $30 million.

CowParade will open on Paseo de la Reforma, and the cows will tour several Mexico City boroughs before being auctioned off at the Papalote Children’s Museum.

The call for proposals to decorate cows opened on October 17, and will remain open until December 16. All artists are invited to participate, and can register at the official website.

Source: El Universal (sp)