Cuaron’s film Roma to be screened at former presidential home, Los Pinos

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s latest movie, Roma, will be screened this week at the former presidential residence, Los Pinos.

Cuarón announced on Twitter that the film, which has earned international acclaim, will be shown in what was the home until last week of ex-president Peña Nieto, which is now a cultural center open to the general public.

Roma will be shown twice a day for five days, starting Friday.

Cuarón also wrote that 97 locations around the country will be screening his film starting tomorrow. A complete list of locations can be found on the website cinesroma.mx.

The film’s distributor, the streaming platform Netflix, will make Roma available to its subscribers on December 14.

The film, meanwhile, continues to receive accolades and awards. The American Film Institute announced yesterday that it has recognized the film with a special award “for a work of excellence outside the institute’s criteria for American film.”

And the New York Film Critics Circle announced its picks for the best of the year late last month, and Roma came out on top.

The movie picked up three awards, including best film, best director and best cinematography. The latter two awards both honor Cuarón, who shot Roma himself.

It has been described as Cuarón’s most personal project yet. The film follows the story of Cleo (played by first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio Martínez), a young domestic worker for a middle-class family in the Roma district of the Cuahutémoc borough of Mexico City.

Cuarón draws from his own childhood, writing a loveletter to the women who raised him and depicting a touching and vivid portrait of domestic conflict and social hierarchy, all with the backdrop of the political crisis in which the country was immersed in the 1970s.

Source: Milenio (sp), American Film Magazine (en), The New York Times (en)