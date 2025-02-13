Thursday, February 13, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

System maintenance provokes customs chaos at Mexico-U.S. border

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
An aerial view of semitrailers waiting in long lines for customs at a US-Mexico border crossing, which are facing delays this week
Customs delays of up to six hours have been reported in Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa this week. (Omar Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

Scheduled maintenance of a digital platform for international trade at several border crossings in northern Mexico is causing delays and other headaches for importers, exporters, and customs brokers shipping goods into the United States.

In late January, the Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced a one-week scheduled maintenance outage for the Mexican Digital Window for Foreign Trade (Ventanilla Única de Comercio Exterior Mexicana, or VUCEM) platform from Feb. 8 through Feb. 15.

With the platform down, a contingency plan was put in place by SAT, with shippers required to send all related documents and invoices to their brokers to ensure timeliness of clearance.

Unfortunately, the process has not gone smoothly.

Mexican Customs agents are struggling to generate the necessary paperwork as they must manually handle all customs documents, producing long lines for trucks and intermodal shipments, including trains.

The resulting delays of up to six hours have caused chaos at the Tijuana border crossing, according to the Animal Político website. The situation at the Reynosa and Ciudad Juárez border crossings is not much better, with hundreds of vehicles waiting to be cleared through customs.

Trucks waiting at Mexicali border to enter US
With the digital trade portal undergoing maintenance, customs agents are struggling to efficiently process importers and exporters. (File photo)

Produce Bluebook, a service provided by Blue Book Services that helps businesses manage financial risk within the produce supply chain, said there were reports of eight-hour waits at South Texas points of entry.

It also warned that produce shipments could be delayed at other major points of entry including Nogales, Arizona, and McAllen, Texas.

Freight shipping and logistics company Mexicom Logistics describes VUCEM as a platform that “centralizes the procedures required for importing and exporting, providing a single channel for the exchange of information between users and authorities.”

The platform allows users to electronically submit all necessary documents and information for import and export operations through a single interface.

With reports from Animal Político and Blue Book Services

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Video of an adult male lion walking the streets of a residential neighborhood in Mexico.

Lion spotted wandering the streets in the Valley of Toluca

MND Staff - 0
The adult male lion, found roaming a México state residential neighborhood, appears to have escaped a local shelter allegedly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.
A military plane

Pentagon’s 18 spy plane missions near US-Mexico border spark surveillance concerns

MND Staff - 23
The U.S. military spy plane missions — many of which flew close to the U.S.-Mexico border — were conducted over a period of 10 days in late January and early February.
Lily Téllez during Tuesday's senate session

Mexican senator calls for US intervention in fight against cartels

MND Staff - 19
PAN Senator Lily Téllez asserted that Mexico is incapable of combating powerful criminal organizations, such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, on its own.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC