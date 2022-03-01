Dante the police dog captures hearts on social media

A police dog working for the National Guard has won fans on social media for his interactions with the public and his memorable style.

Dante, a dark Xoloitzcuintle, is trained in security work but evidently welcomes the public’s attention.

The proud, athletic pup was pictured at the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City in November wearing a marigold flower necklace and posing for photos with spectators.

The canine crowd-pleaser can also be seen in a video uploaded by the National Guard. In the video, he stands stoically tall with his ears upright, composed in the presence of women dressed up as Katrinas, families, people burning copal and performers dressed in Aztec attire.

The Guard published a slogan on a link to the video: “We’re strengthening the link between authorities and citizens!” Dante was certainly playing his part toward achieving that aim.

Xoloitzcuintles are a breed of hairless dog. The name comes from the god of fire and lightning, Xolotl, that according to ancient narratives is the breed’s creator, and itzcuīntli, meaning dog in Náhuatl.

In ancient times, Xolos were often sacrificed and then buried with their owners to act as guides to souls on their journey to the underworld.

