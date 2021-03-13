Daylight saving time begins Sunday in border municipalities

Clocks will change to daylight saving time on Sunday in 33 northern municipalities.

The time change — clocks will be turned forward by one hour — comes in the north three weeks ahead of other regions so as to remain in sync with border communities in the U.S., whose clocks will also change.

The affected municipalities are:

Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate in Baja California.

Ciudad Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascensión, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Práxedis G. Guerrero in Chihuahua.

Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo in Coahuila.

Anáhuac and Los Aldama in Nuevo León.

Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Matamoros, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Río Bravo and Valle Hermoso in Tamaulipas.

Clocks change elsewhere in Mexico on April 4.

