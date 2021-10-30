Clocks change: daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

Though summer heat persists in some areas of the country, fall has arrived and with it, the end of daylight saving time. On Sunday at 2 a.m. clocks will be set back one hour.

A few states are the exception to the rule. Sonora and Quintana Roo do not observe daylight saving time for economic reasons. And in 33 border municipalities in Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas clocks will change on November 7, in line with the United States.

Daylight saving time in most of Mexico ends every year on the last Sunday of October. It will begin again in six months, on April 3, 2022.

President López Obrador has mused about ending the use of daylight saving time, but Energy Minister Rocío Nahle said last Sunday that only Congress has the power to make that decision. So this year and likely next year, clocks will continue to change with the seasons.

Mexico News Daily