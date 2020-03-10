Sexist comments cost federal delegate suspension, reprimand

A subdelegate of the State Workers Social Security Institute (ISSSTE) in Michoacán has been suspended from his duties for five days for derogatory comments about women he made in September of last year.

Also a founder of one of the state’s self-defense forces, José Manuel Mireles Valverde referred to the female partners of ISSSTE beneficiaries as “whores” in a September 4 video that circulated on social media.

The sanctions he was given, which included a public admonishment, were also in response to a September 9 meeting in which Mireles was recorded telling medical staff at a hospital in Uruapan that the union leader had asked him to create a position for “una nueva nalguita,” which translates roughly as “a nice new ass.”

The Ministry of Public Administration (SFP), which handed down the sanction, said that its code of ethics mandates that public functionaries should promote and practice equal treatment of both men and women and avoid any actions that diminish human dignity, rights and liberties or that constitute any form of discrimination.

“It also establishes that public servants should eliminate any discriminatory language based on gender stereotypes and foster an egalitarian and inclusive culture,” said the SFP.

The ministry said it guaranteed Mireles his right to be heard before a court during its investigation and that it will respect any appeals or other legal actions he may want to take.

“The SFP has as one of its goals the promotion of a new ethic, with a gender perspective, in public service, to guarantee the integrity and human rights of women, and it asks public servants to comply with the obligation to observe discipline and respect of the citizenry during the execution of their duties,” the ministry added.

Mireles, 60, made headlines again in late September when he married a 21-year-old woman.

