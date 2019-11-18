Developer to invest 2.75 billion pesos in 4 projects in Yucatán

The real estate conglomerate Grupo Aura has announced that it will invest 2.75 billion pesos (US $143 million) in Yucatán over the next five years.

The company cited security, development and economic growth in the state for its decision to build four properties, two of which will be located in Mérida.

CEO Gregorio Adrián Zamora Flores said the state’s initiative to drive development in re-industrialization, sustainability and industry 4.0 were reasons for deciding to invest in an interview with the newspaper El Economista.

“Yucatán is a beautiful state. It has everything, and what stands out most is security. There are several factors in our decision to invest, such as its push for economic development that aims to attract the best international companies focused on sustainability,” he said.

“. . . we did a series of in-depth studies and analyses across the country and we saw the growth in the state. It will continue to grow,” he added.

Zamora also explained that the four complexes will be smart structures, meaning they will be focused on taking care of the environment, and will also have systems that will ensure they are energy efficient.

The structures will be built using Bubbledeck technology, a construction method that reduces the amount of concrete necessary by injecting air pockets into slabs using “bubbles” of recycled PET plastic. It lightens the structure and insulates it from heat and noise.

“We will also use PEX tubing, which leads to lower amounts of bacteria in the water. It’s a new material that doesn’t require solvents or adhesives in the connections. We’ll also use solar panels and cellular concrete,” Zamora added.

Construction of the company’s first property, the 900-million-peso Aura Smart Luxury Living complex in Mérida, began last Thursday.

“With the beginning of construction on this first property, we are helping benefit the local economy. We are going to contract local companies, generate 1,500 direct jobs in the construction process, as well as 3,500 indirect jobs,” Zamora said.

The complex will have three towers with a total of 370 apartments and a five-story tower with three pools, a gym, events hall, restaurants and stores.

In the first nine months of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s administration, the state says it has recorded 23.7 billion pesos (US $1.2 billion) in private investment, as well as the creation of 17,010 direct and 54,120 indirect jobs.

