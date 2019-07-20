Dinner in the Sky arrives in Telchac Puerto, Yucatán

A new dining experience in Yucatán offers a different — and lofty — perspective of turquoise sea and white sand.

Dinner in the Sky seats up to 22 people who are suspended from a crane 45 meters above the ground.

Each seat is equipped with a safety harness, but diners can recline in their chairs to feel the wind in their hair and get a better view of the ground far below.

The service is being offered until August 11 at the Grand Marina Kinuh Hotel in Telchac Puerto, about an hour from Mérida.

Dinner in the Sky offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and each dish incorporates regional Yucatán flavors. Meals can be purchased in packages for between 2,500 and 2,800 pesos (US $130 and $147) per person.

Lunch and dinner “flights” are limited to adults over 18, although children are welcome for breakfast.

Dinner in the Sky first began in Belgium in 2006 but has since expanded to 54 countries around the world. In Mexico, the experience will be offered this fall in Morelia, Michoacán, at the pyramids at Teotihuacán and in Mexico City.

