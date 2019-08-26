Six people are dead and one wounded after an attack by gunmen in Empalme, Sonora, on Sunday evening over the results of a horse race.

The attack occurred around 7:00pm on Highway 85 as the victims were returning home from a horse race. They were traveling in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer when they were attacked.

Sources said the shooting was related to a disagreement over secret bets made on the races, which were part of a traditional festival at the Santa María ejido.

Four of the dead were two fathers and their sons, two of whom were found embracing each other at the side of the highway.

Municipal police were the first to arrive to the scene and were later reinforced by state police and marines.

