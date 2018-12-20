A scuba diver is dead after he was attacked by what is believed to have been a shark in the waters off Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, on Tuesday.

Nahum Verdugo, 37, had gone fishing with friends in an area known as Haway, 10 kilometers southeast of Isla San Jorge. Local police said he was attacked as soon as he entered the water.

His companions saw his body floating on the surface and when they brought him on board their boat realized he was missing a leg.

They rushed him to Puerto Peñasco where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, a resident of Puerto Peñasco, was a commercial and sport fishing diver.

Source: El Sol de Hermosillo (sp)