A 30-year-old woman died in the Tabasco municipality of Comalcalco after receiving a liposuction from an uncertified doctor.

Tirso Aguilar, president of the Tabasco College of Plastic Surgeons, said that when the woman arrived at a Comalcalco hospital, she was intubated and suffering from a heart attack and brain death. Doctors tried to revive her for 15 minutes, but were unsuccessful.

Aguilar said the doctor in the case is named Cámara, and that he is an intern who is not certified to perform the procedure.

He is known in Comalcalco for offering cheap liposuctions. He was in the process of removing fat from the woman’s abdomen, back, bottom and chest when she started to suffer from progressive respiratory failure.

Doctor Cámara had previously offered liposuctions from a house that he had set up as a clinic in Comalcalco. That clinic was shut down by federal inspectors, but Cámara opened a new one in another building and continued performing the illegal procedures. The new clinic remained open in spite of being reported for violations.

Aguilar added that liposuctions should only be performed in established clinics by certified doctors.

Source: Diario de Yucatán (sp)