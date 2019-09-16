Doctors, teachers raise voices in song for patients and students

What are doctors and teachers to do to comfort patients and students during trying times? Raise their voices in song, according to two professionals in Sonora.

Dr. Diego Ismael Leyva Cervantes sang the piece entitled Recuérdame, from the Disney Pixar film Coco, to a pediatrics patient at an IMSS hospital in Ciudad Obregón.

IMSS director Zoé Robledo tweeted a video of the performance with the message, “Another proud member of the IMSS family!”

Reaction to the video was mixed, with many praising the doctor for his vocal talent and dedication to his child patients, while others decried medication and staff shortages and other problems in the IMSS health system.

At a primary school in Guaymas, meanwhile, a teacher was recorded singing and dancing in order to distract her young students from a nearby gun battle that broke out between the National Guard and presumed criminal elements.

¡Un orgullo más de la #FamiliaIMSS! 👏👏👏 No te pierdas el video 📽del doctor Diego Ismael Leyva Cervantes, residente de Pediatría en el HGR1 de Cd Obregón, Sonora @Tu_IMSS, quien le canta a uno de sus pequeños pacientes. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/bSbEYUV8e7 — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) September 14, 2019

Independence Day celebrations at Plutarco Elías Calles primary school were interrupted by the shootout, provoking fear in students as they were forced to take cover on the floor.

The shootout began around 11:20am on Friday, causing frightened parents to rush to the school to confirm the safety of their children.

Violence has been on the rise in Sonora, where there is currently a 40% deficit in police numbers, according to National Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and nearly a 50% increase in homicides so far this year.

Source: Uni Obregón (sp), El Imparcial (sp)