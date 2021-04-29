A university in Puebla has created a colonia for homeless dogs, providing them with food, a small house, water, shade and medical care.

Students, professors and administrative staff at the Technological University of Tehuacán (UTT) created the colonia “Dogtores,” a play on Mexico City’s Colonia Doctores, to improve animal welfare, create awareness around animal abuse and prevent formation of gangs of street dogs.

The idea came about in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic, and is being promoted by around 20 volunteers, who have been in charge of looking after the animals and providing them with food.

The dogs also receive attention from vets who monitor their health, and supply them with vaccines.

At the moment Dogtores houses seven canines that also help to protect the nearly empty campus, where in-person classes are yet to be reinitiated.

Source: Municipios Puebla (sp)