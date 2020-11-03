Drunk driver crashes his car only to have the engine stolen

Police summoned to an emergency call in Tapachula, Chiapas, on Sunday got a little more than they bargained for: a drunk driver, a crash and a theft, all in one package.

When authorities and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found an apparently inebriated man near a damaged car that witnesses told police had hit a tree so hard that the car’s engine was ejected.

Then, during the ensuing commotion, someone stole the engine from the street where it lay.

Officials said the driver was traveling at excessive speed on Central North boulevard in Tapachula when he lost control of the Chevrolet Aveo and hit the tree.

Yiordani Miner “N,” 36, was examined by paramedics at the scene and declined further medical attention, authorities told El Orbe newspaper. A native of the Dominican Republic, Miner was taken into custody by immigration authorities. Police had the car towed away.

Source: El Orbe (sp)