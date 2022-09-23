News

The Grammy-winning singer got a taste of the capital's chilango life, from tacos to earthquakes

British pop star Dua Lipa has declared that Mexico City is one of her favorite cities on the planet after performing in the capital’s Foro Sol venue on Wednesday night.

“QUÉ LOCURA!!! [What craziness!] Living on a cloud!” the 27-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter above a short clip of her concert at the open-air arena. “Our biggest show on our Future Nostalgia Tour!!! 65k people in Mexico City ~ one of my fave cities in the world. Thank you for the warmest welcome. Feeling very, very grateful for this journey.”

Lipa, one of the world’s most influential pop stars with 87 million followers on Instagram, will perform in Monterrey on Friday night, her second and final concert of her tour of Mexico. It’s her second trip here after performing at the 2017 Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

Lipa’s Mexico City concert was a crowd-pleaser, with the London native singing all her hits, including “Love Again” and “Break My Heart” from her 2020 release Future Nostalgia. She endeared herself even more to her excited fans by speaking in Spanish between songs.

The artist made good use of her time in Mexico City, visiting local tourist attractions and some of the capital’s top restaurants.

Photos posted to her Instagram account show her at Casa Luis Barragán – the former residence of noted architect Luis Barragán, as well as at the Nido de Quetzalcóatl – an architectural project that features a structure in the form of the feathered serpent of ancient Mexica mythology. She also visited the Frida Kahlo museum in the Coyoacán neighborhood.

Lipa dined at Máximo Bistrot, recently ranked the 89th best restaurant in the world, and Contramar, which is known for its fresh seafood dishes. Both restaurants are in Mexico City’s hip Roma neighborhood. The songstress gave the tick of approval to one of the tacos she tried, posting a photo of it to her Instagram stories with the simple and to-the-point caption of “yep.”

Another image posted to Lipa’s Instagram page showed that she also chowed down on takeout tacos from Taquería Orinoco, a popular restaurant for the quintessential Mexican food with several locations in the capital. She also went clubbing in the Zona Rosa, a nightlife district popular with Mexico City’s gay community, and even experienced an earthquake as Thursday morning’s 6.9 magnitude quake in the state of Michoacán was felt in Mexico City just hours after her concert finished.

The cultural and culinary offerings the pop sensation experienced in the capital apparently energized her for her concert in Monterrey.

“Loved every moment on tour this month,” tweeted Lipa, who was in South America before coming to Mexico. “Last show tonight in LatAm ~ Monterrey, Mexico! Vamonossssssss.”

